Community Bids Eternal Farewell To Naomi Grigg

A celebration of life and memorial service was held at the St George’s Episcopal Anglican Church on 5 December in remembrance of the late Naomi Iona Fonseca Grigg who departed this life on 28 November.

Naomi was born in Road Town, Tortola, on 20 October 1919. She was the first child of David Glanville Fonseca and Florence Ercell Creque. She attended primary school in Road Town until the age of ten at which time she relocated to Trinidad to continue her education.

On 22 February 1941 Naomi married Norman Malcolm Grigg at the St George’s Episcopal Anglican Church in Road. Naomi lived most of her married life in St Thomas. In the mid-1970s she returned the BVI and resided at Pockwood Pond. Her husband Norman passed away on 18 August 2004.

Throughout her adult life Naomi was known as a hard worker. She is regarded as a dedicated mother whose first concern was her family, and a true entrepreneur who did not hesitate to turn her hand to any task. Naomi was an accomplished seamstress, a talented cook and an intrepid businesswoman.

Naomi’s home, and her big heart were always open to friends of her family and especially those of her children. All were welcome and nothing was expected of any person under her roof.

From an early age Naomi loved politics fostered by the early political activities of her father, David Glanville Fonseca, and fed by her admiration for the long public service and civic contributions of her brother Isaac Glanville Fonseca, OBE. She was proud to have been one of the first members of the Independent Citizens Movement in the US Virgin Islands, and was very active in that party enlisting new members and campaigning for the election of Cyril E. King as Governor of the US Virgin Islands.

Later in life she counted the Honourable Lavity Stoutt as one of her close friends and she and her husband Norman spent many enjoyable hours with him on the porch of their cottage discussing the issues of the day. A firm believer in education she was supportive of the first Chief Minister’s efforts to establish the college.

The late Naomi Iona Fonseca Grigg is survived by her: Sister — Mabel Eileen Fonseca Winter; Children — David Ivan (Suzanne), Sandra Elizabeth, Judith Marcia, Norman Malcolm Jr., (Wendy), and George Andrew (Birgit). She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The publishers, management and staff of The Island Sun newspaper extend deeply felt condolences to the relatives and friends of the late Naomi Iona Fonseca Grigg.