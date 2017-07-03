Community Bids Eternal Farewell To Stanley Arthur Dawson Sr.

A remembrance service was held on 24 June at the St George’s Episcopal Anglican Church in memory of the late Stanley Arthur Dawson Sr., who departed this life on 1 June, 2017.

Stanley who was affectionately known as “Stan” was born on 6 March, 1954.

Mr. Dawson worked at the BVI Financial Services Commission for a total of ten years and served in various capacities and roles in the Insurance Division most recently as Director of Insurance. He is described as an assiduous worker who strived to ensure that the Commission’s objectives are met, as well as ensuring that the needs of industry practitioners in the insurance sector are also met.

Stan was a family man who lived for his sons. It was said that he referred to his sons as his buddies and took much delight in speaking about them and their accomplishments. “What he had was theirs, and he was eager to do what he could to ensure that he left an inheritance for them. His relationship with his sons was testimony to the father he was,” Robert Mathavious, Managing Director/ CEO of the BVI Financial Services Commission, said in his tribute.

“His passing is an extremely difficult event for all of us at the Commission, particularly the Insurance Division team. However we take comfort in the fact that he is now resting peacefully…”, Dr. Mathavious added.

Minister for Communications and Works, and Fourth District Representative, Hon. Mark Vanterpool in his tribute stressed that Mr. Dawson left a legacy in the insurance industry both private and public regulatory sector.

Meanwhile in his tribute, Stanley Osbert Potter Lieutenant Governor of the United States Virgin Islands said: “Mr. Dawson’s extended career in the insurance industry reflected his knowledge, passion, and dedication in this specialty which is often-times challenging and complex. We acknowledge, and appreciate his countless, outstanding, and significant contributions. His absence will create a noticeable void as our agencies continue to work on matters in the regulation of the insurance industry.”

The late Stanley Arthur Dawson Sr., is survived by his: sons Michael, Stanley Jr., and Vincent Dawson; stepson — Colin Smith II (C.J), former wife/mother of his children – Annie Dawson; grandchildren – Sierra Dawson, Michelle Dawson, Michael Dawson Jr., Mason Dawson, Bryce Dawson, Carter Dawson, Colin Smith III, Dezmon, Kalon, and Kalona Smith; Sister – Judith Dawson-Gumbs; brothers – George (Bob) Ronald, Cedric, and Ivor Dawson; adopted mother—Marjorie Parish; daughters-in-law – Geneva and Iyanta Dawson; sisters-in-law – Valerie Dawson, and Marva Wheatley-Dawson; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The Publishers, Management and Staff of The Island Sun extend sincere condolences to the bereaved.