Community Alerted About Sexual Predator Via Social Media

On 1 September, the Police Information Office confirmed that a post that was made on the BVI Community Board about a “sexual predator” that threatened a woman while wielding a machete was reported.

In a brief disclosure to the media the RVIPF information office said: “Police are following several leads into a case of indecent exposure by a male at the Long Bay Beach on the western end of Tortola yesterday (31 August) afternoon.”

“The perpetrator reportedly was armed with a machete and threatened a female who was at the beach at the time. Police are seeking any information that could help to identify the perpetrator in this matter,” the police added.

The matter was first mentioned on the public Facebook forum – BVI Community Board. In that post a resident urged all to take note that a “sexual predator” was lurking. The post said, “BVI community please beware of a sexual predator! A friend of mine was attacked by a large man weilding a machete…”

The resident said that during the incident her friend “was threatened of her life several times if she did not do certain sexual things.”

“She asked me to please share this so that ladies and other members of the community may be vigilant! The police have been informed and are dealing with the incident but until the culprit is caught please take heed,” the post added.