College To Offer Courses In Construction, Electricity, Plumbing etc.

Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn announced that his Ministry is making plans to create educational opportunities for Virgin Islanders to learn trades that will be beneficial as the Territory rebuilds from the vicious devastations of two consecutive category 5 hurricanes.

In an update on education that was aired on 24 October Minister Walwyn explained that classes resumed at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College on 23 October and that efforts are being made to have the new courses offered.

These programs – the Minister opined – will be very timely and effective in creating employment for BV Islanders. “Community colleges play a pivotal role in the aftermath of disasters. In the Virgin Islands, a number of businesses, particularly tourism-based businesses have been destroyed and there lies an opportunity for persons who worked in these areas to be trained in other areas until their places of employment have been restored.”

Hon. Walwyn said that he has already discussed the course opportunity with the College: “I asked the president to provide courses in construction, plumbing, electrical works, landscaping, marine industry management and maintenance, just to name a few. “

Furthermore, the Education Minister said that he expects the courses to commence in November at a very reasonable cost for persons who are interested. Hon. Walwyn also promised that further details will be divulged in another update.