Classifieds

HOUSE FOR SALE:
General Description: Main floor: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, kitchen, dinning & living room, private residence with pool & exercise/office room, laundry area, patio.
TOP FLOOR: Master bedroom with huge bathroom, library area, walk-in closet, patio.
LOCATION: Hillside of Belmont on the northern side facing the Smuggler’s Cove beach area. Beautiful view of Jost Van Dykes and other islands from the property.
Registration Section: West End; Parcel #: 296; Block #: 2134B; Size: 0.735 acres.
ASKING PRICE: $980,000.00 Nine hundred and eighty thousand dollars
Or call cell: (284) 342 1981
HOUSE FOR SALE:
General Description: 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, kitchen, dinning & living room, private residence with swimming pool & exercise room.
LOCATION: Located in the middle of Tortola, British Virgin Islands in an area known as Palestina in the hill side with an awesome
view of the upscale marina area known as Nanny Cay among other areas and islands in the B.V.I. that can be seen from the view.
Sea Cow’s Bay Registration Section – Block 2635B – Parcel 77 – 0.444 Acres (Beautiful view from the hills)
ASKING PRICE: $1.6 Million dollars
Or call cell: (284) 342 – 1981

LANDS FOR SALE:
a) Parcel #: 24; Block #: 3330B; Registration Section: SOUTHERN CAYS; Lot # 11; Acreage: 0.500acres.
b) Parcel # :25; Block #: 3330B; Registration Section: SOUTHERN CAYS; Acreage: 3.979acres;
c) Parcel # :12; Block #: 3330B; Registration Section: SOUTHERN CAYS; Acreage: 1.281acres (Beach front property).
LOCATION: PETER ISLAND
Asking Price: Eight million dollars $8,000,000.00 (U.S.) dollars for all three pieces of land combined. \
The lands although not all adjacent to each other are being sold as a package deal.
CONTACT: I Deliver Realty BVI via email www.ideliverrealtybvi@gmail.com or call 342-1981


HOUSE FOR SALE
General Description: 6 Bedrooms with a bathroom attached to each bedroom, 2 Half Baths, kitchen, dinning & living room, Laundry room,
pantry, sitting room, office, game room, private residence with swimming pool and exercise room. Three levels. Enclosed Garage for 2 cars.
LOCATION: Located in the hillside of Thomas Land, East End, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, with an awesome view of other islands including the airport.
Private area. Has a 20’ right of way over parcel 121 of 3540B.
Registration Section: East End – Block: 3540B – Parcel: 118 – Acres: 0.341 (Beautiful view from the hills)
ASKING PRICE: $4.8 Million dollars (Four million eight hundred thousand dollars)
Or call cell: (284) 342 – 1981

Four bedrooms; 40ft swimming pool; large outside covered decking; car park for 6 cars; concrete & block construction; three bathrooms; Registration Section: West End; Block: 2033B;
Parcel: 107; Acreage: 0.791acres with an existing 16ft of way over Parcel 108; In a very private area;
Located at the Western End of Tortola, BVI, at the top of the hill on the eastern side of Frenchman's Cay; Awesome views of some of the following islands in the British Virgin Islands such as: Norman, Pelican, The Indians, Peter, Dead Man's Chest, Salt, Cooper and Ginger, and St. John (USVI). Asking price is $2.8 million (Two million eight hundred thousand dollars). A steal of a deal. Email offers to www.ideliverrealtybvi@gmail.com or call 342-1981.

West Central Registration Section, Block 2439B, Parcel 180 – private residence with
detached dwellings and swimming pool on approx. 3.009 acres. Selling Price is US$1,650,000.00.
Interested Belongers, please contact Tel#: (284) 545 1505 or Email: akcbvi@gmail.com
LOOK OUT ON ROAD HARBOUR & OUT ISLANDS OF THE BVI
from this breath taking –
1 Acre Lot RT 2836B Parcel # 234 –
$115,000.00. Call 284 494 2677

REAL ESTATE
Land for sale at West End, Tortola. Parcel 17 Block 1934B West End Registration Section
comprising 1.832 acres.$500,000 USD. Interested
Belongers contact 494 2446 for more details or email info@smithsgore.com.
FOR SALE:
4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom private home, Registration Jost Van Dyke,
Block 1440A Parcel 59, with 1.5 acres of land. Asking US $2,525,000.
Contact 284-495-3003 or info @realestatebvi.com
FOR SALE:
3-bedroom, 3-bath private home Tortola.
Registration West End, Block 2235B, Parcel 1 & 2 totaling 0.25 acres.
Asking US$400,000.00. Contact 284-495-3003 or info@realestatebvi.com

Advert: Marine Systems Engineer
Required knowledge, experience and associated qualifications to work on marine diesel engines, refrigeration systems and a basic knowledge of general marine systems. At least three (3) years industry experience needed; yacht handling experience a plus towards successful application. Needed to fill a full time position and have ability to work after hours and weekends/public holidays. Send resume to bridgaem@surfbvi.com
CONTACT:
GRAEME MACCALLUM
MANAGING DIRECTOR: CARIBBEAN YACHT MANAGEMENT
TELEPHONE: 284-494-5954
Available August 15, 2015
Available August 15, 2015
Three Bedroom 3 Bath semi-furnished condo located in Trellfalls Sea Cows Bay. Hill top view, quite location and easy commute to Road Town. Open plan, spacious kitchen & dinning. Large wrap around balcony. Private laundry and parking. $2400 monthly OBO. Contact 340-1235 or email evelynpersia@gmail.com