Classifieds

HOUSE FOR SALE:

General Description: Main floor: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, kitchen, dinning & living room, private residence with pool & exercise/office room, laundry area, patio.

TOP FLOOR: Master bedroom with huge bathroom, library area, walk-in closet, patio.

LOCATION: Hillside of Belmont on the northern side facing the Smuggler’s Cove beach area. Beautiful view of Jost Van Dykes and other islands from the property.

Registration Section: West End; Parcel #: 296; Block #: 2134B; Size: 0.735 acres.

ASKING PRICE: $980,000.00 Nine hundred and eighty thousand dollars

CONTACT: I Deliver Realty BVI via email: I Deliver Realty BVI via email: ideliverrealtybvi@gmail.com

Or call cell: (284) 342 1981[s27]

