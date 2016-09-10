CCT Commences Mobile Network Upgrade

On Monday 5 September, local telecommunications company CCT commenced mobile network upgrade in preparation for its mobile LTE 4G service deployment.

CCT was one of three companies that were recently awarded their requested spectrum by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC). The company as a result commenced its network upgrade on Monday evening.

The upgrade affected some customer as there was anticipated network outage during the upgrade period between 12:00 am and 5: 00 am.

Almost two weeks ago the TRC announced that all three mobile operators — CCT, Digicel and Flow were granted Frequency Authorizations for the spectrum they requested; and essentially would now be able to deliver 4G service.

In an official announcement it was opined that the implementation of this technology in the Virgin Islands will provide enterprises, consumers and citizens with better quality mobile broadband services and is in line with developments that have already occurred in North America and Europe.