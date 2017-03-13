Cause Of Death In Two Sudden Deaths To Be Determined

Saturday, March 11 – Police are confirming two sudden deaths of visitors to the Territory during this week.

A 61-year-old female visitor from Missouri was pronounced dead yesterday morning while at The Baths. The deceased and her husband were reportedly swimming from a dinghy to shore when she complained that she could not breathe. Her husband then assisted her to shore where she became unresponsive. Resuscitation attempts proved futile.

The name of deceased is being withheld at this time.

Edward Angeli, 67, a visitor also from the U.S. was pronounced dead upon arrival at Peebles Hospital around midday on Wednesday.

The deceased reportedly went for a swim after he, his wife and a party of eight anchored off Guana Island. He encountered difficulties and was brought back onboard. Persons in the area attempted to assistance him and he was later transported to Peebles Hospital by VISAR.

Cause of death in both cases is still to be determined.