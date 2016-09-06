BVIHSA Announces New CEO

Monday, September 5– The Chairman of the British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority (BVIHSA) Board of Directors, John I. Cline and the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Ayana Liburd announced this morning in a press conference held at the BVIHSA that Cabinet has approved the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Paula Chester-Cumberbatch will take on the role as CEO with effect from October 2016. Mrs. Chester-Cumberbatch has held three Chief Executive Officers positions stemming from Tobago Regional Health Authority in Scarborough Tobago, South-West Regional Health Authority in San Fernando Trinidad, and Eastern Regional Health Authority Sangre Grande, Trinidad respectively.

In addition to her background as a former public health CEO, she has an extensive background in upper management, business development, marketing, consultation, contract management, and administration within health care and government.

Mrs. Chester-Cumberbatch obtained a Master’s Degree in Business and Health Services Administration, Magna Cum Laude from Howard University, in Washington DC in 1993. She also holds a Cum Laude Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Howard University in Washington DC in 1991. Additionally Mrs. Chester-Cumberbatch completed a Management and Administrative internship with John Hopkins Medical Institution located in Baltimore Maryland, USA in 1993.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) plans and directs all aspects of the organization’s policies, objectives, and initiatives and has direct responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Authority. This position holder is accountable for managing, organizing and directing the Authority to ensure that quality patient care is provided and effective financial management is executed at all times. The CEO is also responsible to ensure that the Authority complies with all relevant laws, rules and regulations as well as development and implementation of policies and procedures.

The CEO reports directly to the Board of Directors, and is supported by the Executive Management Team. The appointment of the CEO supports the strategic development and plans for the BVIHSA towards becoming the preferred provider of health care in the Virgin Islands and the region.