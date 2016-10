On 20 October, Acting Premier, Dr. the Honourable Kedrick Pickering welcomed the Viking Star on its inaugural call to the British Virgin Islands.

He presented a plaque to the Captain, Mr. Rune Lokling who in exchange presented a gift.

Viking Star is a part of the privately owned Viking Cruises. The ship has a passenger capacity of 930, is 745.4 ft. in length and made its maiden voyage in 2015. (Photo credit: Ronnielle Frazer/GIS)