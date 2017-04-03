BVI Students Attend United Nations Conference In NY

A group of Cedar International School students now have a better understanding of diplomacy, negotiation and decision-making following their recent participation in the International Model United Nations Association’s National High School Model United Nations (NHSMUN) conference held recently in New York.

The Model UN or MUN is a school-based activity that presents an opportunity for students to immerse in the diplomatic process by role-playing as delegates to the United Nations and participating simulated UN committees and activities.

Eight Cedar School students traveled to New York to participate in the MUN that was held at the Midtown Manhattan Hilton Hotel and at the United Nations Headquarters between 9-14 March where they were assigned the island-nation of Nauru.

While in New York the students joined other participants from more than 100 countries in debates and discussions. They participated in processes such as the voting and filing of motions, as well as problem solving.

The conference also provided an opportunity for the students to meet professionals who work for international organisations, and to attend a lecture series featuring politicians and activists.

The eight students who attended the MUN are: Dominique deCastro, Jade Hodge, Elizabeth Morris, Kathlyn Archibald-Drew, Jae Hodge, Jada Adams, Jahnia Harrigan and Aiden Abednego.