BVI Red Cross Raffle Raises $20k

The BVI Red Cross is reporting that the raffle that was held as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations that culminated on December 9 was a great success and earned $20,000.

The organization stated that Mr. Rupert Vanterpool was the lucky winner of the flashy, fully loaded, 2016 Nissan Xtrail that was being raffled thanks to the kind courtesy of Burke’s Garage Ltd and Caribbean Insurance Ltd.

In announcing the success of the fundraiser, the BVI Red Cross stated in its post-event thank you message: “We are pleased to report the 2016 car raffle supported by Burke’s Garage Ltd and Caribbean Insurance Ltd was a huge success with tickets sales after expenses totaling more than $20,000.00.”

Although the funds were just raised, the organization announced that the money is already earmarked for a signature BVI Red Cross project. In fact, it was explained that: “(The) $20,000.00 will be able to provide new medical equipment, beds, wheelchairs, crutches etc. for our health and social care program which supports elderly and otherwise vulnerable people in the community.”

“Also, it will support our first aid trainings and supplies program, psycho-social trainings, emergency response program, disaster preparedness program, and refugee support programs among the many other initiatives where we assist vulnerable persons,” the BVI Red Cross added.