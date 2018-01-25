BVI Red Cross Members Honoured

On 11 January approximately fifty Red Cross volunteers were presented with Dunant pins by the CEO of the British Red Cross Mike Adamson in recognition of their overwhelming support and contribution to the Territory following Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Dunant Award is the highest team award that can be received within the Red Cross Movement, and the BVI Red Cross volunteers were presented for their commitment to helping vulnerable persons after the deadly September hurricanes.

CEO of The British Red Cross, Mike Adamson presented the Dunant plaque to the BVI Red Cross, while His Excellency Governor Augustus Jaspert presented the Dunant pins to volunteers in recognition of the outstanding humanitarian service they exhibited following hurricanes Irma and Maria.

In his remarks Mr. Adamson reminded the BVI Red Cross that it was part of an incredible organization. “It’s at moments of crisis that our profile is suddenly increased. When other people are in trouble the Red Cross comes to front — we’ve seen it …People are looking to us around the world…People are looking at the Red Cross to step up…When the door is open for us we rise to that challenge,” Mr. Adamson said.

The Red Cross CEO stated that the Dunant award was being presented to the BVI team for their remarkable service in the recent disaster. Mr. Adamson also said that the BVI Red Cross was being lauded for the way it stepped up and served.

Minister for Health and Social Development Hon. Ronnie Skelton in his remarks stated that the BVI Red Cross gave stellar service to the BVI during its relief efforts and continues to serve during the ongoing recovery efforts.

Hon. Skelton further added: “It was just last year that the BVI Red Cross recorded 61 years of service to our people and this past summer proves why such an organization would always be needed.“

The Dunant Award is named after Henry Dunant, the Founder of the Red Cross Movement.