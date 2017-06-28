BVI Quartet Runs First Sub 40 Seconds In Men’s 4x100m Relay

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

During Sunday’s Trinidad and Tobago’s National Track and Field Championships, a quartet of Shaquoy Stephens, Kyron McMaster, Ronique Todman and Rikkoi Brathwaite, became the first BVI team breaking 40 seconds in the 4x100m Relay, when they placed third in 39.78 seconds, to lower the 40.54 by the Stephens, McMaster, Todman and Akeem Bradshaw, set on June 4 in Grenada.

The competition also saw several of the BVI’s leading athletes tuned up for this weekend’s OECS Track and Field Championships title defense in Grenada.

Veteran sprinter Tahesia Harrigan-Scott, was second in the 100m B final in 11.57 seconds after she ran 11.53 for third in heat four, to advance. Karene King was sixth in 11.98 following her 11.81 in her heat three prelim, with Kala Penn third in 11.98. L’T’Sha Fahie, 11.81 was second in heat two.

Penn had a personal best leap of 12.95m (42’5¾”) on her opening attempt in the Triple Jump, to finish fourth, and solidified her No 2 positon on the BVI All Time List. She improved her previous best from 12.82m (42’0¾”) set during the National Jr. College Championships in May.

Brathwaite had a legal 10.48 seconds in the 100m B final to place fourth. His time matched the wind assisted 10.48 seconds to advance. Stephens ran 10.67 behind Brathwaite in the prelims, but did not advance.

Todman shaved .1 off his 400m personal to finish third in the 400m B final in 47.41 seconds, after advancing with 48.30 in his heat. Khari Herbert who ran 47.59 in the prelims, did not finish his race because of a sore hamstring.

McMaster won his 200m heat in 20.72 seconds, lowering his two weeks old personal best of 20.76 and Todman was second in heat five in 21.38. While McMaster skipped the B final, Todman finished fifth in 21.36.

After finishing second in her 400m heat in 53.14 seconds, Ashley Kelly placed second in the 200m B final in 23.65 seconds. Kelly had a 23.21 seconds wind assisted 200m time to place third in her heat. Tarika “Tinker Bell” Moses in finished third in 23.86 seconds after 23.95 in the prelims. Beyonce DeFreitas who was fourth in her prelim in a personal best of 23.84 seconds, again was fourth in the B final in 24.00. King finished fifth in heat three and was timed in 24.65.

Tarique Moses had a non advancing time of 2 minutes 04.79 seconds in his 800m heat.

In her return to action after being sidelined by injury, winds of 2.4 meters per second over the allowable 2.0, robbed Chantel Malone of a Long Jump personal best, when she cut the sand at 6.70m on her second attempt, to win the event. More importantly, it also denied her a sure sport in the Aug 4-13, IAAF World Championships in London as McMaster is the BVI’s lone qualifier so far. Penn was third with a jump of 5.86m.

Lakeisha “Mimi” Warner was third in the 400m Hurdles in 58.79 seconds.

Harrigan-Scott, Kelly, Moses and King, ran the No 2 time on the BVI’s All Time List of 44.03 seconds in the 4x100m Relay to place third.