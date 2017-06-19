BVI Praised For Its Tourism Sector Success

Director of the BVI Tourist Board, Mrs. Sharon Flax-Brutus said that the British Virgin Islands received kudos from its regional counterparts about recent tourism achievements and she noted that she was quite pleased to accept the compliments on behalf of the Territory at the recently concluded Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual Caribbean Week Conference in New York.

While speaking at the launch of the 2017 Food Fete which is scheduled to take place in November, the Director of Tourism stated that she was pleased about the impact the local tourism industry is having: “I can assure you that BVI was on everyone’s lips – from our impressive results of 2016 to Former Presidents Obama’s visit and to our bronze place finish at Taste of Caribbean. They kept saying “for small islands you are doing well on the tourism landscape.” My smile could not be wider as I accepted the compliments on behalf of my little country,” Mrs. Flax-Brutus announced.

The Tourist Board Director disclosed that she also used her time at the CTO event to promote the upcoming Food Fete to the media and other stakeholders that were in attendance at the New York event: “Having a chance to speak to the media we were happy to tell them that the place to be in November is BVI and the many mouthwatering options that will be available,” she said.

In order to make this year’s Food Fete even more grand the Tourist Board is urging restaurants, bars and food vans to participate in the event. Mrs. Flax-Brutus said: “I would like to take this opportunity to urge our restaurants and bars and food vans and all businesses to join us in this culinary feast in November. Showcase BVI dishes in your establishments and let us know at BVITB so we can help share the information.”

Although the event is still in the planning stage it was announced that so far Caribbean Cellars, Peter Island Resort, and Sugar Cane Restaurant will be event sponsors.

It was noted that the Peter Island Resort and Spa has stepped up in a major way to host the Barefoot Gourmet Soiree which is a fundraiser to secure funds for scholarships to top hospitality/culinary students in various secondary schools.

Meanwhile Caribbean Cellars will be partnering with the Tourist Board to sponsor and organize the Bar Crawls during BVI Food Fete as well as Taste of Virgin Gorda.

Mrs. Flax-Brutus noted that the success of the Territory’s annual culinary event has influenced regional competition: “At last year’s launch I hinted at the competition that we’ve suggested because of our success with month-long good feting. It has heated up even more!!! We now have USVI, Barbados and St Barths with food events all in November. As we continue to set the pace we aim to lead the charge hence exciting new additions to our line up!!!! Bonfires, art exhibits and more – yes we are different,” she said.

The 2017 BVI Food Fete will include various bar crawls, the Jost Pork festival, Tastes of Virgin Gorda and Tortola and the renowned Anegada Lobster Festival.