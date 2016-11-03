BVI Players Moving On After Earning All Conference Laurels

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Despite their teams not making post season play, Sheronda Pickering, a middle blocker with the Hillsborough Community College Lady Hawks Volleyball team and football player Troy Caesar, an Andrews College center back and defensive mid fielder, made 1st Team All Conference in their respective sports.

Pickering and two of her teammates got the news on Friday, following Thursday’s sophomore night match.

“It’s really sad knowing our season ended and we didn’t get to advance to the state tournament, but still being able to make it to All Conference Team, shows how competitive our conference is,” said Pickering who helped her team win the Florida State title in 2015 and a bronze medal in the National Jr. Colleges Championships. “Nevertheless, we ended up finishing third (in conference) and the individuals on our team are really great, but, somehow, we couldn’t find a way to advance.”

With her season ending, Pickering said her next step is to find the college she intends to continue her education and put her skills to use. She said a few schools have already reached out to her and it’s just to find the school she likes and see what they have to offer.

She has recruiting trips to St. Leo and Florida Gulf Coast University this week. Other suitors include Arkansas State, Iowa State, Univ. of Albany, Univ. of Central Florida and Florida Institute of Technology and Mary University.

“I really like the warmth of Florida so I’ve basically narrowed out all the schools that have the four seasons, because I’m not interested in going anywhere that’s too cold,” she said. “I’m really interested the two schools that’s why I planned visits to St. Leo and FGCU. If others come along because many schools are interested and sending emails, if any catch my attention, I’ll see where it goes from there.”

Caesar was awarded George Colleges Athletic Association 1st Team Defensive honors in football.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me the ability and the strength to in receiving this award for a second time and I’m proud of this accomplishment,” Caesar said. “Even though the team results weren’t good, my performance was outstanding. I put in the hard work and the discipline and other coaches saw that. This gives me a push, with my ability and discipline to get to further with my education.”

Caesar says schools showing interest include, Birmingham Southern, Georgia Southwestern, Florida Atlantic University, Concordia and Oral Roberts.

“I’m making plans to visit each of the teams and make a decision on which one I will attend,” he said.