BVI Makes CDB Loan For Virgin Gorda Project

To date, ten contracts for works with a total of $8,106,312.26 have been signed, for Engineering Consultancy, Planning Regulations and Construction under the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) loan project.

The update on the spending of the loan funds was provided by Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool on 13 September during the most recent signing of a CDB loan funded project for the sister island of Virgin Gorda.

Hon. Vanterpool announced that several projects have been either completed, are underway or are still to be awarded, under the CDB Loan-funded Programme. “So far, we have completed drainage improvement and road rehabilitation works in Long Trench, Fortune Ghut, Palestina; road reconstruction and slope stabilization in Huntums Ghut; embankment stabilization and road reinstatement in Ballast Bay; installation of a retaining wall at Thomas Land; and drainage improvement in Parham Town,” the Minister said.

It was stated that in addition to the contract that was inked for works on Virgin Gorda, three other projects are underway. These works include drainage solution and road rehabilitation in Greenland, slope stabilization and drain construction in Windy Hill and the construction of retaining walls in Nottingham Estate.

Two consultancy contracts were also signed with Tira Green for planning regulations and FDL Consult Inc. for engineering works and project management. It was also mentioned that there are three tender packages currently going through the National Competitive Bidding process, via the standard local procurement procedures for works on Horse Path – Drainage Solution with Road Stabilization and Rehabilitation; Hydrology Study – Following an RFP, Cabinet approved seven (7) companies to provide bids; and Harrigan Estate – Slope Stabilization and Road Restoration.

“As Minister for Communications and Works, I have pledged to do my best to ensure that our roads are safer for the motoring public and pedestrians; and I am pleased with the progress that we have made towards this goal in recent years,” Hon. Vanterpool said during his update.

The Caribbean Development Bank CDB approved a $15.67 million loan for the Virgin Islands in March 2012, to help with rehabilitating the Territory’s roadways, after the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Otto in October 2010.