Broken Sewerage Lines In Road Town Generate Discontent

As recently as last month residents complained about broken sewerage lines and flowing sewage in Road Town; and Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool has promised once again that the situation will soon be a thing of the past.

In a radio interview moments after the 16 January Budget Address, Hon. Vanterpool stated that his Ministry is striving to complete the sewerage upgrades by the end of this year.

The Works Minister announced that the aim is to get the sewerage program completed this year, and he commented that in 2016 significant progress was made: “We want to continue by extending to other areas and bring the sewerage lines down to Paraquita Bay.”

“By the end of this year we are hoping that we will be able to have the sewerage flowing in that process from East End Long Look,” he noted.

The 2017 deadline is targeting works in Road Town, the Minister stressed: “Road Town has been completed last year. We are at the Tertiary level where there has been a great improvement, and all of the sewerage work in Road Town is pretty much finished.”

“We still have our challenges here and there in Road Town and we are working on them, hopefully we will see less sewerage on the road from now on from broken pipes,” he added.