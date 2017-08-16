British Virgin Islands Finalising Recovery

Tourism Industry Works to Finalise Recovery; remains open for business

The British Virgin Islands after careful consideration and consultation with the recovery advisory group and industry stakeholders has determined that two cruise ship calls scheduled for August 15th and 16th will not take place.

Premier and Minister for Tourism, Dr. the Honourable D. Orlando Smith, OBE said, “While the Territory is open for business following the rains on Monday , cleanup and recovery efforts continue to address damage to critical infrastructure in the short-term while continuing the long-term strategy of upgrading key infrastructure throughout the Territory. After considering the volume of visitors expected from the calls, we agreed that our infrastructure, key attractions and beaches needed additional time for full restoration.”

It is important that our recovery efforts continue to ensure that we provide lasting memories of the BVI for both visitors and residents alike. Our agencies and residents are committed to a stellar BVI guest experience where we meet and exceed expectations in Nature’s Little Secrets.

We look forward to welcoming these ships back to our shores on their next calls scheduled for August 29th and 30th .

Recovery efforts continue with key Government agencies addressing infrastructural needs, along with support from our service organisations, the business community, and the residents of the Territory who have demonstrated great resolve and resilience in their recovery efforts. We continue to see our residents and agencies working together in the spirit of ONE BVI.

Airline and ferry services have resumed regular operations and most hotels, villas, yacht charter operations, and attractions are open for business.

The BVI community is encouraged to stay tuned to local news for updates on weather reports. We advise our accommodations sector to stay vigilant in keeping their guests up-to-date with information pertaining to travel and weather advisories.