Brewley Fires Dat’s Ya Problem Past Hawks 9-8, In Softball

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

After the Hawks clawed their way back to tie Dat’s Ya Problem at 8-8 in the top of the seventh inning, a walk, stolen base, two more walks including the second being intentional, saw Dat’s Ya Problem putting the game in the hands of rookie batter Brianna Brewley, in the bottom of the inning, with the bases loaded.

“Honestly, I was just panicking,” Brewley said after she lined a solid hit to center to give Dat’s Ya Problem a thrilling 9-8 victory over the during Sunday’s Virgin Islands Baseball Softball Association Harriette Skelton League at the E. Walwyn Brewley Softball Park.

“I wasn’t sure but there were no outs and as a rookie, I wanted have fun and do what I could do,” added Brewley who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and 3 RBI’s. “But, it was a nice hit.”

Teammate Valissia Brathwaite also had a 2-for-3 game to help secure the victory for Shaika Jeffers.

Diana Hunt took the loss for the Hawks. Jheane Niles of Hawks went 2-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 runs batted in and Shanika Forbes had a 2-for-2 game with two runs scored and a run batted in.

“We needed this game because the league is very competitive and anybody can win at any time,” Dat’s Ya Problem’s manager Allen “Woodrow” Smith noted. “Before the game started, I told the team it was very important because it could put you a step ahead of the rest and that’s what it was for me. Fortunately for us, some of the Hawks players from St. Thomas went back—I don’t know if it would have made a difference—but, it was a good game.”

Hawks manager Julian Adams said Dat’s Ya Problem played well. “We didn’t take advantage of our executions and we lost the game,” he said. “We have to practice, practice, practice and guaranteed victory.”

The Hawks were coming off defeating the West End Warriors, 18-9 in Friday night.

The Lady Pirates defeated Walk Off 15-6 in the other women’s game, Perline Scatliffe-Leonard was the winning pitcher and the loser was Darier Malone. Khiayah Doward of Lady Pirates went 3-for-4 with 2 runs batted in. Shereen Sprauve finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and drove in two. Shakeeya Collins homered for Walk Off.

In Men’s play, Power Outage crushed the A’s 18-2 to close out play on Sunday, after shutting down the Mobsters 8-0 on Sunday. Dariel Robinson was the winning pitcher while Jayque Hopkins took the loss.

