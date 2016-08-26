Body Identified As That Of Devern Stanley; Death Treated As Homicide

Thursday, August 25 – The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Major Crime Team receive documentation today that confirms that the body uncovered by officers of Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on 28 July at Rogues Bay is that of Devern Stanley.

Tissue samples from the body sent oversees for examination matched that of Stanley.

The pathologist concluded that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. His death is being treated as a homicide.

The family of Devern Stanley was informed of the findings today and continues to be kept updated on the investigations.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could be helpful to this murder enquiry, no matter how trivial. Persons can to contact the Major Crime Team directly at 368-5682 or the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).

Members of his family stated that Stanley was last seen Saturday, June 4 at the home in Free Bottom. Others reported seeing him at the Crystal Nightclub after midnight the next morning.