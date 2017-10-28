Body Identified As That Of Norbert Wheatley

Fri day, October 2 7 – Following DNA analysis, Police can now confirm that the male body found just below Threllfall is that of missing person Norbert Wheatley known as “Fix It”.

The family of Mr. Wheatley, 68, a resident of Mountain Valley in Huntum’s Ghut, has been notified of Police findings.

Police had sought public’s assistance in locating Mr. Wheatley after his family members themselves enlisted assistance.

He was reportedly last seen on Saturday, September 9, 2017 close to the East End Police Station. Police are seeking the public’s further assistance in establishing the movements of Mr. Wheatley between 9 and 24 September, in particular any person who may have given him a lift to the Threllfall/Sage Mountain area or who may have seen him there.

Police investigations are ongoing in the matter.