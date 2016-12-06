Body Found Still Not Identified

Monday, December 5 – The body of a male found in the Crabbe Hill area late Saturday afternoon has still not been positively identified.

While items found suggest that the body may be that of Renold Peters, Police are not in a position to confirm the identity of the person.

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday by persons living in the area who reported a smell. A search of the area by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force uncovered a body some distance into a densely bushy area. The body was deemed to be beyond recognition. Police have also not yet ascertained the cause of death.

Following an apparent domestic assault at a residence in the Crabbe Hill area of East End last Monday evening, Police had asked the public for assistance in locating Renold ‘Vince’ Peters, 51.

The female in the incident, who received severe wounds to hands, neck and body, continues to receive treatment at Peebles Hospital.