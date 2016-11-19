Biras Creek Re-Opening May Be Within Reach

The Biras Creek Resort which closed in 2015 might be reopening its doors in 2017. The disclosure was made by Ninth District Representative, Dr. the Hon. Hubert O’Neal at a meeting in Virgin Gorda on 9 November.

The District Representative said that the reopening will be good news for Virgin Gorda which in recent months has had closures resulting in unemployment: In fact, Hon. O’Neal said that he was informed of the plan to reopen by the owner: “The legal issues surrounding Biras Creek have been settled and there is good news that Biras Creek may become functional once more. Maybe not in this year, but maybe, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed…maybe by next year.”

“They have already started doing work actually, they are cleaning up the property so they are employing people to clean up the property,” he added.

Last year Premier Dr. The Hon. D. Orlando Smith disclosed that Virgin Gorda’s Biras Creek Hotel & Resort which was operated by Mr. David Johnson under his Victor International Properties brand, through a leasehold arrangement was closing.

The Premier said that he was told by Johnson “that regrettably, after 9 years of millions of dollars of capital injections and significant operational costs (losses) it had become impossible to continue to operate the hotel as a viable business venture. Therefore, he would be giving up his lease arrangements and shutting down operations at the resort on June 16, 2015.“

At the time of the announcement Premier Smith said “I am hopeful that we can find a way to re-open the property in the Fall. Indeed, I am optimistic and my Government will work with the resort’s owners, through their local representative to explore all avenues to do just that.”

Some 73 workers were affected by the closure, among them, 23 B V Islanders. Johnson and his senior management team have held discussions with all the staffers to explain the resort’s closure. “Indeed, this is a difficult issue, not just for the staffers and their families, but for the Territory,” the Premier said.