Biras Creek: Hopes Of Reopening Aired

Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr the Hon. D. Orlando Smith confirmed that Biras Creek Resort which closed in 2015 might be reopening this year.

During his Territorial Address in December the Premier confirmed the November announcement by Ninth District Representative, Dr. the Hon. Hubert O’Neal of a reopening.

Hon. Smith said: “Working with the ownership of Biras Creek and their legal team, we have resolved that property’s challenges and I am expecting that it will soon reopen, fully restored to its former glory as one of the Territory’s premier hotels.”

During the public a meeting in Virgin Gorda on 9 November the District Representative said that the reopening will be good news for Virgin Gorda, where in recent times there have been closures of major resorts resulting in unemployment for hundreds of workers.

Hon. O’Neal said that he was informed of the plan to reopen by the owner: “The legal issues surrounding Biras Creek have been settled and there is good news that Biras Creek may become functional once more. Maybe not in this year, but maybe and I’m keeping my fingers crossed…maybe by next year.”

Some 73 workers were affected by the closure, among them, 23 B V Islanders.