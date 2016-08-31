Bayside Blazers Whip Defending Champs West Gunners 98-75

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

After losing all three of their games to defending champs West Gunners last year in the Julian Fraser Save The Seed League, 2014 champs Bayside Blazers had something to prove in was was

billed as ‘clash of the titans.’

From the beginning, Bayside Blazers took control and ran off with a convincing 98-75 run away victory.

“Tonight was a statement game we wanted to make as this was the team that put us out of title contention last year, so we wanted to come out and even though it’s the regular season, make a statement tonight,” Bayside Blazers coach Jason Edwin explained. “Obviously, the team that won the championship, every game you play against them, you’re sizing yourself up. We like where we stand now with a 23 points victory. We know they were short staff and we’re not going to take it for granted because we have to get better every game.”

Bayside Blazers controlled the game from early, building a seven points 25-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter, that grew to 72-55 at the end of the third period.

Dextroy Manswell led Bayside Blazers with a game high 24 points. He also had 11 rebounds and four blocks. Deon Edwin dropped in 11 points with eight rebounds and had five crucial steals while Khyle Abraham added another 10 points to the score sheet. Dione Blyden narrowly missed a double double with his 10 boards and nine points. He had a game high seven steals and dished out four assists.

Kashin Mirott was West Gunners’ leading scorer with 20 points and five steals. D’Moi Hodge followed up with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Nigel Carey contributed a 13 points 13 rebounds double double to the tally.

West Gunners coach William Leonard who missed Ray Victor and BJ Caleb in the lineup, declined to comment on his team’s performance.

Bayside Blazers improved to 3-0, with Sunday night’s 97-80 triumph over Splash Brothers.

Blyden finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds and Tavon Phillip dropped in 20. For the Brothers, Joseph Dagou poured in 26 points and Ashfield Frett notched 20.

In a series of close games, despite being dominated on the boards, Avengers held off Pure Playaz, 90-87. Iban Montern was the Avengers’ top scorer with 21 points, narrowly missing a triple double with 11 rebounds and nine steals. Jose Acevdeo and Radley Stevens followed up with 20 points respectively. Pure Playaz’s Jachoy Walwyn finished with 19 points. Chino Woods settled for a triple double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals while dishing out eight assists.

Kellven Samuel had 24 points and 12 boards ad Next edged Red Zone, 84-82. Clint Weston poured in another 20 and snatched 11 off the glass. Nathaniel Malone was Red Zone’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Jamal Serrant nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Warrias trimmed Winning Mantality, 57-56. Shawuille Fonsecs was Warriars top scorer with 21 points and Rudy Vanterpool had 20 to lead Winning Mantality.