Ball Starz Advance After Toppling Avengers, 2-1

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Ball Starz advanced to face Virgin Gorda United in the BVI Football Association Women’s Football League Championships game, after beating the Avengers 2-1 on Sunday night.

“After the last game, we realized we had some issues and we had to bring our whole team back out and my warriors came out tonight,” noted Coach Morris Mark, after the Avengers—a combined team of Virgin Gorda and Anegada players—tied Ball Starz 3-3 two weeks ago and Virgin Gorda United pinned a 2-1 loss on the champs last weekend. “My Captain Sharlene Pond, she had one role tonight and that was to mark Britney Peters—who killed us the last time we played them. We set our plan according on who we play and they went out there and did what they had to and were told to do and they did exactly that.”

To win, Mark said they knew they had to step up defensively and the defensive formation was changed to suit the Avengers style of play. “My girls really battled out there,” he noted. “My hat goes off to the Avengers. They really pushed us to the limit the last time we played them, but, I came with my crew tonight. There was no if, and, but or maybe about this game. We had to win it.”

The loss left Avengers coach Gloria George puzzled.

“Tonight’s game, Avengers should not have been playing at all. This was the supposed semifinals and Avengers went into it with no losses after playing the league unbeaten and then they told us we have to come and play in the semifinals,” she explained. “This should not have been a game that was played, so now we’re out. The top team in the league doesn’t make it to the finals and the question is, who made the schedule? Why was this the format? This should not have been the format.”

George said her team was down spirited after learning they had to play for a spot as the top team. “I tried to get them to put it behind them and just play the game, but they are young players—some playing for the very first time in the league,” she said. “It’s hard to get them in the frame of mind since they didn’t understand why we have to win this game when we finished the league unbeaten. There are four teams. The unbeaten team should be waiting for second and third place to play. The fourth place team had no victories. I’ve made queries that went on deaf ears so I told the players to come and try to play.”

George said their goal is to build women’s soccer but having players living in Anegada while they’re on Virgin Gorda poses a logistical challenge and they can’t fund all of them to come to Tortola and play. She said hopefully next year, the Anegada players who were exposed this year would go and build a team in Anegada.”

In Men’s play, the unbaten Islanders completed an eventful weekend with a battling 3-1 victory over One Love.

Julian Davidson (3rd) and Fitzroy Daley (15th) settled any nerves early on and gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead, before Richard Morgan (31st) pulled one back for One Love.

At 2-1 going into the second half it was anyone’s game and the teams traded attacking until Kevin Fisher (89th) secured another 3 points for the Islanders, who remain atop the standings, unbeaten this season and with 24 points.

The Sugar Boys are tucked into second place, just 3 points adrift.

The Rebels and the Wolues are nestled into third and fourth and the pair were equally deadlocked after a six-goal thriller on Saturday. Kevin Carragher (7th) put the Wolues ahead early, but Curtly Peters (16th) levelled the game, before Deangelo Thomas (29th) gave the Rebels a 2-1 lead. However, Carragher scored his second from the penalty spot right on half time, to make it 2-2.

Timothy Parsons (63rd) gave the Wolues a 3-2 lead, but Peters (72nd) made it 3-3 and despite a thrilling last ten minutes neither team would score again.

At the other end of the table, Old Madrid secured their 5th place position and gave themselves a chance of a top four finish with a 3-0 second half demolition of winless Virgin Gorda United.

Kenmore Peters netted twice (48th and 62nd) whilst Vaughn Homer(53rd) had doubled the Old Madrid lead.