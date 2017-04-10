August Elections Rumour Deemed Baseless & Vicious

The United Kingdom Government did not order early elections for the BVI, Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith announced following the circulation of a Whatsapp message claiming that the Governor will be asking for an election in August this year.

Following repeated hints about the message from Minister for Health and Social Development Hon. Ronnie Skelton during the 3 April NDP radio program, the Premier declared the circulated message false.

In rubbishing the claims made by the baseless message the BVI Premier said: “There has been something going around on Whatsapp that some senior person in the British government is asking the Governor [John Duncan] to tell the Premier of the BVI that he must call elections in August or else they will have to intervene. Let me say right now, that is absolute rubbish. There is no such thing.”

“This government and this country is progressing well, give you figures before; you just heard about the accolades of the BVI’s health services (from PAHO); and the success in education. This country is doing well under the hands of the NDP government. I think, if any rescuing is needed was done when we came in, in 2011,” Hon. Smith announced.

The BVI Leader declared that there are some in the community that do not wish to see the Government succeed and he said that these persons have been making certain claims and comments:

“Since we got into office in November 2011, and I think we have been making good progress based on all the comments we’ve had over the years, there have been others who would like to see the government that is now in office not do well – and not even continue in office. So they have been making many accusations and many statements to try to cause people to lose confidence in this government. This [latest claim]is just another one of those examples.”

Nonetheless, the Premier refused to mention who the bad-wishers are: “I won’t point a finger at whoever it might be [making the false allegations]I think… I will leave it at that. But I will say this that we will continue to do the work that we are being elected here to do so that this Territory can continue to grow.”

Minister of Education and Culture Hon. Myron Walwyn, also dismissed the Whatsapp rumor and suggested that it was an attempt to destabilise the government: “There is somewhat of a movement to bring discomfort, to destabilise the country, to make us appear ungrateful for what we have; and I ask you with every fiber of your being to resist and let us hold hands together and work together to make this country a better place to live in so that we can have a country that we can hand over to our children. But we must remain focused on the task, and not allow detractors to take us off course,” the Minister said.

Hon. Walwyn further added: “A number of other countries are having great difficulties, and we still enjoy a very good quality of life here in this country, and I want to admonish us to be thankful to God for what he has done for us, and how he is keeping our country stable and ensuring that he puts persons in place that can help to maintain that quality of life that we have grown accustomed to.”

Meanwhile a resident who called into the program announced that the person responsible for the Whatsapp message should be penalised: “I would like to know what plans we have – if any at all – to find out who it is that has been spreading this vicious, libelous rumor concerning election in August. We can ill-afford to have people do this to the Territory, and I hope things are in hand to find out and to punish such persons for that type of filth.”