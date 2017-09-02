And One repeats as Basketball champs after stopping Jr. East Rockers

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

When the Jr. East Rockers players decided to follow coach Derwin Scatliffe’s advise to to try and stop defending BVI Basketball Federation Jr. Division champions And One, it was too late.

And One used 18 points from MVP Demoii Dagou, 12 from Ryan Richardson and 10 from Lestin Wiltshire to turn back Jr. East Rockers, 68-60 last Wednesday at the Multipurpose Sports Complex, to repeat as BVI Basketball Federation Jr. Division champions.

“The initial plan was to run, try and take the bigs legs, take the ball to the hole and put the ball inside to get the bigs in foul trouble, but the team waited until the last five minutes left in the third quarter to try and get aggressive and start the run,” Scatliffe explained. “By the time we got in the fourth quarter and And One started getting tired, they started holding the ball it was already too late.”

Scaltiffe said only Elroy Matthews who had six points and seven rebounds and his son Daunte who tied Shakeem Tyson for a team high 17 points, were the only ones deciding to push the ball. His other players he said, seemed the expected And One to fold and give them the game.

“That’s not basketball. You have to go and take it,” he said. “They’re the champions and wanted it more than anyone else to prove that they are the real deal, that’s all it was.”

And One’s coach Brian Brewley said it was a wonderful game but hard from the beginning.

“Omar Walker who did a great job for them and put up 26 points on us in the second game and he was the offense for the team and our game plan was to box him out and let the other players try to score,” he said of the strategy that limited Walker to seven points. “At one point my team wanted to relax and I told them there’s no tomorrow. I wanted to end it tonight because I won’t be here.”

Repeating Brewley said is a great deal because it means that the program works. He said he has three teams and an overflow of players.

“My personal goal is to have the 18 year olds playing in the Senior league and the 16 year olds in the Jr. Division, so I know the program is working,” he said. “This team will be back next year to challenge for the title again.”

In the Women’s Division, Shauliqua Fahie had a game high 21 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Jr. National Team to a 54-47 win over defending champs Lady Bulldogs. Mahkyala Pickering poured in 17 points and Keithrece Smith 14.

Daria Malone topped the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, Tafara Phillips, finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.