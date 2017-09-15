Alvin Nibbs Passes Away At 92

Alvin Nibbs, a son of the BVI soil and longtime resident of St Thomas US Virgin Islands passed away on 23 August 2017 at his home in St. Thomas at the age of ninety-two years.

Mr. Nibbs was born on 11 March 1925 in SeaCows Bay, Tortola but moved to St. Thomas in the 1950s in search of employment. For more than forty years he was a bar-tender at the historic Grand Hotel located across from the main post office. He could also be seen on weekends at Mountain Top and other major hotels on St. Thomas. Some will especially remember him for the delicacy of his fruit punch which some called a “Nibbs punch.”

The late Alvin Nibbs is survived by a host of nieces and nephews living on St. Thomas, Tortola and on the U.S. mainland. Among his nieces and nephews are Denise Nibbs, Clarence Nibbs, Austin Nibbs, Alphonso Nibbs, Dr. Henry Smith, Glandwell Parsons, Kenneth Parsons, Doris Parsons, Tony Enrique, Joycelyn Mercer and Wilford Fahie of St. Thomas; Leando Nibbs, Bennet Smith, Dr. Janet Smith, Cecil Nibbs, Gene Nibbs, Raymond Nibbs, Marjorie Nibbs, Rev. Yvonne Flores, Lecia Rubaine, Janice Blyden and step-nephew Audley Maduro of Tortola; Officer Charles Nibbs of St. Croix; and Margaret Jackson, Irwin Maduro, Julia Maduro, Beverley Hedrington-Williams, Phyllis White, Louiseto Enrique, Agnes Huelede, Mavis Fahie, Iris Fahie, Calvin Fahie, step nieces and nephews James Maduro, Terrence Maduro and Henry Maduro on the mainland.

He is also survived by many, many great and grand-great nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. His step grand-son, Michel Herbert of St. Thomas, lives in Virginia. He also leaves behind a long-time friend and companion in recent months, Mr. Ricardo Gomez.

Mr. Nibbs was preceded in death by his wife Johanna. The family of the late Alvin Nibbs announced that arrangements for the funeral service are being done by the Hurley Funeral Home and Cremation Center and that information is available at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.