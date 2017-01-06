Aggravated Burglary Reported In Carrot Bay

Thursday, January 5 – Police are following several leads after a man reported he was approached by a masked male demanding cash while in his home in Carrot Bay last night.

The culprit fled the scene with a small amount of cash.

No weapon was used in the incident and no one was injured.

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force continues to seek information that could be helpful with any of its investigations. Persons are asked to contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339 or report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).