13 Years After Severing Ankle Kevin Gordon Runs In First Race

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

When Kevin Gordon ran in the final race of the 21st Mourant Ozannes College Classic Series over the weekend, it was a major accomplishment. That run came 13 years after Doctors told him he’d have arthritis within five years and recommended amputation after severing his left ankle in a serious car accident.

For Gordon who also had a compressed lung, spent three months in hospital, nine months on crutches and had three reconstructive surgeries, it was a double victory, not just overcoming the odds, but also helping Digicel to win the Community Partners Cross Country segment of the annual 2 Mile series.

“It’s not just a run for me, it’s about participating in the community and I think Digicel recognizes being part of something great and this initiative is bigger than any one partner,” Gordon said after his team award. “We decided to come out and come out in full strength. Last year we came first and this year we copped the coveted prize again. The entire office got behind this because we believe it’s important to be a part of something big so I’m happy to be here.”

Gordon, Digicel’s General Manager who played basketball, foccer and ran 5K races before the accident added: “I’ve taken my first run in 13 years. I decided this year, I’m not coming last—it was not going to happen—I came in 80th and I’m happy. I had an accident in 2003, Doctors decided that in five years I’ll have arthritis. He told me to keep the pressure off my leg and I continued to do that and was quite fine with it, pushed the envelope a bit by doing a little bit of walking.”

Gordon said he walked up to two miles after the mishap which was ok, then his leg started hurting, but it was imperative that he did not run.

“Something snapped this year. This was the final push to ensure we copped that coveted prize and everybody decided they’re going to push beyond their limit,” he noted. “I’m not sure if it was the environment or just being a part of something big, but I decided I’m going to push the envelope. Man, it hurt like hell, but, I pushed through and we won.”

Gordon said he was inspired during the last race after seeing someone in his 70s and clearly injured hopping through from start to finish. He said that was a trigger for him.

“When you see persons as young as six to about 79, 80 with different abilities, everybody pushing, that motivates you,” he revealed. “It doesn’t matter the disability, injurie s or challenges, when you see someone pushing beyond their limit, it motivates you to go beyond your limit as well and that’s one of the things I took to heart.”

Gordon recalled that he started out running and decided the crowd wasn’t leaving him behind and ran from the start to the gate leaving the College. He walked when the pain got severe and ran once the pressure subsided.

“It is one of these things you can’t do on you own,” he pointed out. “You’re challenged because sometimes you don’t have the motivation, but when you come to a classic like this and you see people pushing the boundaries—doing the extra ordinary—man, that motivates you and you can’t help yourself but to be extra ordinary. We’re happy to be here and happy to be part of something great and I’m happy to be a part of the initiative. Hopefully next year, we can be bigger and even better.”