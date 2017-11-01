5 Schools Receive Aid Through Adopt-A-School Programme

Several schools throughout the Territory have been benefitting from contributions towards their rebuilding programme.

Chairperson for the Adopt-A-School Programme and Acting Director for the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mrs. Brenda Lettsome-Tye said the contribution is being made through the Ministry of Education and Culture’s Adopt-A-School Programme. She added that the ministry is pleased with the outpouring of assistance provided by the individuals and businesses enrolled in this initiative thus far.

Mrs. Lettsome-Tye said, “Education impacts and involves everyone. Following the destruction of some of the public primary schools throughout the Territory, we are extremely thankful to the individuals who recognised that single fact and ensured that they did their part to continue creating a culture of excellence for our youth.

Minister for Education and Culture, Honourable Myron V. Walwyn in a statement said, “As our Territory needs all of us to do our part to rebuild it, the Ministry is still soliciting residents to assist us. I am appealing to businesses in the Territory- those who have adopted schools formally and those who have not- to please lend their support to our rebuilding efforts.”

The public primary schools have already received donations and assistance from their adopted companies to assist in the rebuilding efforts.

Telecommunications provider, Digicel BVI assisted its adopted institution, the Althea Scatliffe Primary School by way of donating a generator to provide electricity for the entire building, in addition to committing to repair the school. Additionally, telecommunications provider, Flow BVI has offered personnel to assist in restoring its adopted school, Enis Adams Primary School, which is currently unusable due to damage done to the building by Hurricane Irma.

Firms, Harney’s and Carey Olsen have donated $10,000 to their adopted institutions, the Francis Lettsome Primary School and the Jost Van Dyke School respectively. The Joyce Samuel Primary School will also receive physical personnel assistance from the Ogier law firm.

Persons interested in making donations and assisting in the rebuilding efforts are asked to contact Chairperson, Mrs. Brenda Lettsome-Tye at 344-4720.