3rd Women’s Football Day To Be Celebrated On Saturday

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

In conjunction with its regional governing body CONCACAF, the BVI Football Association will celebrate its 3rd Women’s Football Day on Saturday in Greenland, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to a BVIFA releases, the aim is to build on the success of the second women’s day held in 2016, in which all 41 CONCACAF Member Associations united to shine a spotlight on efforts to create more opportunity for girls and women to play the game.

“At this time, with so much devastation to overcome it is important for the BVIFA to provide a fun day for all our female footballers,” a statement said. “Additionally, given the exodus of young people the BVIFA has to create a new vibrant atmosphere to encourage new players to the sport as we continue efforts to re-establish our data bases and rebuild Schools Football programmes. This is in line with the CONCACAF aim of consolidating a solid platform for the sustainable growth of women’s football within CONCACAF.”

The BVIFA is using Saturday’s event to officially kick off the preparations for the 2018 CONCACAF U-15 Girls’ Championship.

Each Member Association has been encouraged to host an activity aimed at training its U-15 team. The CONCACAF U-15 Girls’ Championship, which debuted in 2014, focuses squarely on access to the game for girls, exposing them to the benefits of football on and off the field.

“The women’s game is in such a climate that it is critical that the world and regional governing bodies create ready opportunities for the younger generation of females to play the game,” said CONCACAF and FIFA Council member, Sonia Bien-Aime. “Encouraging free play at the earliest opportunity with young females will cast a welcome net over these eager players who will not only learn to love the game but will be the ones to grow football from the early stages to the highest level of competition.”

In addition to next year’s CONCACAF U-15 Girls’ Championship, in 2018 the Confederation prepares to host a range of important women’s events including the Women’s Under-20 and Under-17 Championships, and the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which qualifies Confederation teams to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.