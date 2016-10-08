3 Virgin Islanders To Be Honoured In USVI

Three British Virgin Islanders will be honoured during the 17th Annual Dr. Norwell E. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Luncheon being held on Sunday, November 6 at the Antilles School Mark C. Marin Center, in Frenchman’s Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

The three honorees this year are Ms. Patsy Lake, longstanding business woman and horse racing enthusiast; Ms. Keturah Crabbe former civil servant and community organizer; and Ms. Sylvia Forbes community organizer and community leader.

The annual luncheon is a fundraising event for the BVI League to provide young British Virgin Islanders with financial assistance to attend the University of the Virgin Islands for two years.

The scholarship was established in memory of Dr. Norwell Harrigan (1918-1990), a founding member and officer of the League of British Virgin Islanders, who attended the College of the Virgin Islands in 1968 and later became the director of the Caribbean Research Institute before retiring in 1984.

The League is a U.S. Virgin Islands-based non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster the continued improvement of the V.I. community through scholarship, cultural exchange and community involvement. Since its inception, the organization has engaged in many community initiatives to improve the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.