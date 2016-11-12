3 Outstanding BVI Women Honoured In St. Thomas

Three British Virgin Islanders were honoured during the 17th Annual Dr. Norwell E. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Luncheon that was held on Sunday, 6 November at the Antilles School Mark C. Marin Center, in Frenchman’s Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

The three honorees are Ms. Patsy Lake, longstanding pioneer business woman and horse racing enthusiast; Ms. Keturah Crabbe former civil servant and community organizer; and Ms. Sylvia Forbes community organizer and community leader.

This year’s fundraising luncheon was described as an overwhelming success with some 230 guests in attendance. The monies raised from the event will go towards assisting Virgin Islanders to attend the University of the Virgin Islands for two years.

The scholarship was established in memory of Dr. Norwell Harrigan (1918-1990), a founding member and officer of the League of British Virgin Islanders, who became the director of the Caribbean Research Institute before retiring in 1984.

The League is a U.S. Virgin Islands-based non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster the continued improvement of the V.I. community through scholarship, cultural exchange and community involvement. Since its inception, the organization has engaged in many community initiatives to improve the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.