2017 Volleyball League Gets Off To A Sweeping Start

By Dean “the Sportsman” Greenaway

The 2017 BVI Volleyball Association Power League opened on Saturday at the Multipurpose Sports Complex with a sweeping start.

In the opening game, Vixens swept past School Them in straight sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-22. Vixens dominated in each set, even though they let School run off nine unanswered points in the third set.

“We came out with a handful of players and tried to keep the team spirit,” said Vixens captain Shermain James. “We have some new players and we’re trying to form that connection which we had on the court, so we did very well.”

James said the first victory helped her team. “That’s a boost of confidence,” she noted. “Winning this first game, helps us going forward.”

School Them’s Tygenica Maduro-George, said her team that last played in November during the Dept. of Youth Affairs and Sports Industrial Volleyball League, lacked practice. “Practice makes makes perfect,” she said. “If everybody comes together, we’ll know where we are playing and what we are doing, that was the challenge. Most of us know the game. We know the rules and what to do and what not to do, so once we practice, we’ll know our positions on the court.”

When asked what they’ll have to do to bounce back, Maduro-Glasgow said: “Practice. Practice. Practice,” she said. “That’s all I can say.”

League new comers Game One used a five set thriller to close out Saturday night’s play, 15-25, 25-16, 12-25, 25-23 and 15-9 over Raw Power. Raw Power who won last year’s title has split into two teams.

In other games played on opening weekend, Crush Dem used a 15-25, 25-10, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-13 triumph over Black Ops. Phoenix Red also needed five sets to overcome Super Spikers, 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25 and 15-11.

The Dream Team stopped Go Hard in four sets, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23 and 25-10.