20 Entrepreneurs Refine Project Management Skills

Twenty persons refined their project management skills during a Business Project Management Seminar held on November 29.

The seminar was hosted by the Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with the European Union funded Caribbean Overseas Small and Medium Enterprises (COSME) Programme.

Director of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs, Mrs. Karia Christopher said she was delighted to be a part of the team where the Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs partnered with COSME for the opportunity to have Ms. Shaina Smith facilitate a project management workshop.

Mrs. Christopher added, “It was a myriad of persons outside of the construction field as it was literally for anyone who had a business, to teach them how to manage their time, manage their projects and manage anything to do with getting their business to the next level.”

Key Expert Small and Medium Enterprise and Private Sector Development Specialist with the COSME Programme, Mr. Prakaash Rostam stated that it was an honour to partner with the Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs who gave their full support for the workshop.

He said, “The 20 participants were very happy and enthusiastic. This platform gave them an opportunity to share with each other, and we see many more opportunities for collaboration with the Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs in the future.”

The workshop was facilitated by Project Management Consultant with Smith and Associates, Ms. Shaina M. Smith. Participants learned how planning applies to business or being a part of an organisation, and how project planning could be applied to any type of industry.

The participants represented various small businesses in the community and their interests in the workshop varied from improved business management to expanding their business franchises and strengthening their skills in proposal writing.

The COSME programme specialises in the development of the small and medium enterprises in the 12 Overseas Countries and Territories, and was launched on April 1, 2014 on Tortola.

It is one component of the Government’s long-term efforts to strengthen business development and support entrepreneurial growth in the Territory.

Ongoing business development initiatives through the Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs includes the 12 month entrepreneurial training series titled SMART Business Academy, formerly known as the POWER Move Academy; the Business of the Year competition that promoted the services of various small businesses in the BVI; the Loans Guarantee Programme; and the revitalisation of the National Business Bureau.

The Department of Trade, Investment Promotion and Consumer Affairs is responsible for facilitating the development and growth of the BVI business environment, by helping businesses to realise their full potential. [Source: GIS/Nadia James-Harris]