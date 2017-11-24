11 Year Old Female Among Victims In Last Night’s Shooting

Thursday, November 23

The Commissioner of Police is making a special appeal for information into last night’s shooting which has resulted in three victims, including the death of a 11-year-old female.

One male, one female and the 11-year-old were taken to Peebles Hospital last night after the incident. The male and 11-year-old minor were pronounced dead on arrival. The female continues to receive treatment at the hospital for her injuries.

The minor whose name is being withheld at this time was a back seat passenger in a vehicle containing two other persons, a male driver and an adult female. Reports indicated that the vehicle was on the West End Public Road in the area of the graveyard around 9:30pm when at least two scooter riders rode up to the vehicle. Shots were then fired into the vehicle and then the scooter riders fled.

While no murder is welcomed news, Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews is particularly grieved by the death of this innocent child.

“I believe that there are many in our community who are equally shocked, saddened and disgusted by this cowardly act and even more so that an innocent child was among the victims. More so, that there are people who live among us who would carry out such a contemptable act. My hope is that those who know the individuals responsible within this community will chose to speak out and not allow these perpetrators one more day of freedom than they deserve. Help us to identify these persons who carried out this heinous act,” the Commissioner noted.

Persons with information are invited to call Detective Inspector Joe Goff directly at 368-9342 or the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339.